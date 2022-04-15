Teen sought over aggravated robbery, link to Auckland shooting

By 1news.co.nz

Police are calling on the public’s help locating an 18-year-old Auckland man wanted over an aggravated burglary, and also in relation to an ongoing investigation into a shooting in the city last month.

Ronnie Sefo. (Source: Supplied)

A warrant for Ronnie Sefo’s arrest has been issued for an aggravated burglary that occurred in Mt Roskill on December 20, 2021.

Police also want Sefo’s assistance with Operation Grizzly, the investigation into a shooting in Sandringham on March 11 in which five people were injured.

“While this offence [the aggravated burglary] is unrelated to Operation Grizzly, Police understand he may be able to assist with our ongoing enquires into the shooting incident in Sandringham last month,” Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber said in a statement.

“Ronnie also goes by the name of Phillip Mahe and is known to have ties across Auckland – specifically frequenting the East Auckland suburbs.”

Anyone who sees Sefo has been advised to call police on 111.

In addition, anyone with further information on his whereabouts has been urged to contact police on 105, quoting Operation Grizzly.