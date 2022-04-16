New-look interim board for Tonga Rugby League

There have been changes around the interim board table for the Tonga Rugby League including a new chairman.

Kristian Woolf continued as Head Coach of Tonga’s National Rugby League team ahead of the June test match against New Zealand.

Kristian Woolf led Tonga to the last four of the 2017 World Cup, where they were beaten by England

Prime Minister Hu’akavameiliku was appointed as the new chairman of the board, taking the place of former Prime Minister Pōhiva Tu’i’onetoa.

Two other Cabinet Ministers appointed were Sports Minister Sangstar Saulala and Trade Minister Dr Viliami Lātū, a government spokesperson told Kaniva News.

The interim board, previously known as Interim Management Group (IMG), was installed in June 2021, combining Tonga government officials, working together with administrators from the Asia Pacific Rugby League (APRL).

It was announced last year, that according to the constitution of the Tonga Rugby League, the IMG’s other posts include:

The Working Group Secretaries – Edgar Cocker (Tonga) and Jeremy Edwards (APRL)

Working Group members – The Hon.Tatafu Moeaki, Sports CEO Fotu Fisi’iahi, Mr. Scott Clark, and Mr. Gareth Holmes.

It is understood the IMG is now operated under a new banner “Tonga Rugby League”.

The government was currently working on a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) before it is expected to announce a permanent rugby league body to oversee the sports in Tonga after the upcoming World Cup tournament.