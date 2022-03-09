Vava‘u stabbing: body of single mother ‘Ālisi Tuita laid to rest

A woman killed in a suspected family harm related incident in Falaleu last week had been laid to rest yesterday at Houmelei cemetery.

‘Ālisi Keilini Tuita. Photo/Supplied

’Alisi Keilini Tuita, 51, was allegedly stabbed to death inside her house on Saturday morning.

Her twin brother was arrested shortly after the incident.

The brother, who often underwent assessment for mental health problem at the psychiatric ward, remains in Police custody, a source very closed with the victim claimed.

It is understood police were not seeking anyone else in connection to this incident.

‘Ālisi Keilini Tuita’s burial service. Photo/Supplied

‘Alisi’s body was escorted from hospital to her tomb.

It was described as a sombre occasion attended by the Vava’u governor and his wife as well as Mrs Fuiva Kavaliku, who was ‘Ālisi’s fahu.

‘Alisi did well at school, and she became dux of the Sainehā High school before she left for the US for further studies, our source said.

She is survived by her daughter.