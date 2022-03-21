Tonga records one new Covid-related death as confirmed cases surpass 3,400

Minister of Health Dr Saia Piukala. Photo/Screenshot (FM87.5 online)

Tonga has reported one new Covid-related death bringing the number of deaths to a total of three since the outbreak.

The Minister of Health Saia Piukala said “that three recent deaths were all Covid related”, a statement published on Parliament’s website said.

“Hon. Piukala made the confirmation during a Press Conference with the PM yesterday”, it said.

“The victims include an 88-year-old elderly who was not vaccinated. Others are two males in their 40s, one suffered from a cancer illness while the other one with underlying medical conditions”.

Health Chief Executive Dr. Siale ‘Akau’ola said “they all have the symptoms of Covid, and the cause of death is Covid related. Covid has prompted their deaths.”

There are 186 new cases of Omicron in Tonga today Monday 21.

There are 2082 active cases while 1327 people had been recovered.

The number of confirmed cases now stood at 3418.