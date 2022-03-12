Five injured after reports of shots fired in Auckland suburb

By RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission.

Multiple people were discovered injured after shots were fired in the Auckland suburb of Mt Roskill last night.

Photo: 123RF

Police responding to calls about gunfire about 10.30pm on Sandringham Road Extension found “at least five people” had been injured.

None of the wounds were life-threatening, and the injured were taken to hospital, police said in a statement.

Police did not give other details about the “incident” near the Wesley Community Centre, but said officers would be in the area today and are investigating.