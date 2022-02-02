Tonga Covid-19: cases drop to four

Tonga have only four active cases of Covid this morning, a day after it was confirmed five people tested positive.

Prime Minister Hu’akavameiliku said one patient has recovered.

Health official tested 389 suspects yesterday. The results all came back negative.

The Minister of Health Hon Saia Piukala said this morning during a press conference that “Covid-19 is everywhere and is here to stay”.

He said people have to learn to live with it.

He said it says “we learn from our mistakes but God has given Tonga an opportunity to learn from others mistakes”.

Hon Piukala said he was referring to the opportunity of about two years the country was Covid free while the government was gearing up before this week’s first community transmissions.

Health CEO Dr Siale ‘Akau’ola said it was pleasing to see that Tonga was prepared to tackle the pandemic.

He said people can save many lives and help control the pandemic if they all commit to following mask guidelines and other standard preventive measures.

This was the third press conference held by the Prime Minister to update the country’s transmission which led to a five-day lockdown beginning yesterday.