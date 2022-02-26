Parliament anti-mandate protesters in hospitals across NZ with Covid

By 1news.co.nz and is republished with permission.

People who attended the anti-mandate protest have begun showing up in hospitals across the country after returning home from Parliament, according to the Ministry of Health.

Police move in at Parliament protest. (Source: 1News)

The protest, which the Ministry of Health named a potential super spreader event, was added as a location of interest on Thursday.

The Health Ministry advised “all those currently at the protest, or who have been at the protest, who are displaying cold and flu symptoms to get a test and isolate until they receive their result”.

It comes after “a number of people from the Parliament protest” were seen at Wellington Hospital for “a number of reasons”, a Capital and Coast District Health Board spokesperson told 1News said in a statement on Thursday.

The country on Saturday recorded 13,606 Covid-19 community cases – up from the previous daily record of 12,011 cases reported on Thursday.