Omicron update Tonga: new 68 cases as Hu‘atolitoli prison cluster grows

There are 68 new cases of Covid in Tonga today bringing the total number of cases since the outbreak to a total of 365.

Minister of Health Saia Piukala and Prime Minister Hu’akavameiliku

Prime Minister Hu’akavameiliku said of the new cases, there are 42 at Hu’atolitoli prison, 25 in Tongatapu and one case in Vava’u.

There are 178 active cases while 177 had been recovered or discharged from MIQs, he said during a press conference this morning.

Tongatapu’s curfew hours have been revised, he said.

The new curfew hours, effective next week, are from 8pm-5am.

Tertiary education Schools will reopen next week because of confident with the number of full vaccination administered among this age group across the country.

The Minister of Health Saia Piukala said the number of cases at the Hu’atolitoli cluster was growing “neongo ‘ene lahi ange” and “technical” issues had been detected there. He did not clarify the issues.

“The Ministry and the staff are working on it”, Hon Piukala said.

He said all active cases showed no sign of serious illness. Many positive cases were asymptomatic.

Repatriation flight

A repatriation flight is expected to arrive in Tonga on March 8 to bring back those passengers stuck overseas.

More repatriations in the near future but will depend on Omicron situation, the Prime Minister said.

