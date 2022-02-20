Kathryn Leavitt 2019 murder: Mum pleads with Tongan community in Salt Lake to help find the suspects

The mother of a 27-year-old woman who was shot dead in 2019 is appealing with the Tongan community in Salt Lake City for information they may know about the whereabouts of her daughter’s killers.

The six suspects named in the Blaire Leavitt murder. (SLCPD)

Marie Leavitt’s daughter Blaire Leavitt, 27, was shot dead in her Redwood Road apartment on July 2019. No one has ever been arrested.

As Kaniva News reported last week, Salt Lake City Police Department publicly named six Tongan suspects in the case: 26-year-old Katoa Pahulu, 36-year-old Lachelle Fiefia, 26-year-old Mapilivai Laulea, 22-year-old Sunia Cavazos, 37-year-old Tevita Kofutua, and 41-year-old Timote Fonua.

Local media KJZZ 14 reports said the incident was not a random attack and at least some of the suspects were known to Blaire.

Kathryn Blaire Leavitt. Photo: Obituary

“One of the suspects, Lachelle Fiefia, was Leavitt’s roommate, according to unsealed warrants”, it said.

It is believed two of the suspects either lived or are living in the greater Bay Area according to Salt Lake’s 2News.

Marie “spoke directly to the mothers, aunties, and sisters in the Tongan community who knew her daughter”, according to reports.

“If you know anything, whether it be, you know, through the grapevine. However it comes forward, I would plead for you to do the right thing.”

Salt Lake police have also asked any community members who may have heard details on the murder to come forward.

“They know some of the facts, they know some of the players, they know what went on in that residence. We’re asking you to come forward. These people may live in Utah or they may live in California. We have people who are responsible for the homicide living in both places. We want to know what went down.”

Marie Leavitt (KUTV)

SLCPD is asking the suspects to come forward and set the record straight about what happened to Blaire Leavitt. Anyone with information about the case can call 801-799-3000. You can provide tips anonymously.