Covid-19 update: Number of community cases continues to soar, rising to 14,941 today

By RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission.

There has been a record 14,941 new community cases of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand today, with 305 people now in hospital.

In today’s statement, the Ministry of Health said the death being reported today was a person who tested positive for Covid-19 and passed away in a Northland hospital yesterday from an unrelated medical condition.

Of the 305 people now in hospital with the coronavirus, five are in intensive care. Most are in Auckland hospitals, although 34 people with Covid-19 are in Waikato Hospital.

The Ministry said 9046 of the cases reported today were in Auckland.

There were also 41 cases reported in MIQ today.

There were 13,606 community cases reported yesterday and 12,011 cases on Friday, when five deaths were also reported.

