COVID-19 outbreak Tonga: Baby youngest Covid case, all 139 Omicron cases are ‘mild’ except one patient on ventilator

A five-month old baby is the youngest confirmed Covid case so far in Tonga’s Omicron outbreak.

There are 139 active cases of Covid-19 in the community today brining the total number of cases since the outbreak to 140.

Health Minister Saia Piukala. Photo/Screenshot (FM87.5 livestream)

133 people are in Tongatapu while six are in Vava’u.

One case, which was the first recovered case was released from MIQ on Friday.

The Minister of Health Saia Piukala said during a press conference this morning there was one case on a ventilator.

He said the rest of the cases were “mild”.

He said more front line staff tested positive and they were being isolated.

Hon Piukala said some cases at the MIQs had been tested negative and four of them are expected to be released tomorrow February 15, one on February 16 and two on February 17 with more returned negative cases to be released later.

He said more testing was underway in Vava’u today.

The update from the Prime Minister’s press conference this morning comes shortly after MP Tevita Puloka reported 109 Covid cases in his Tongatapu 1 constituency only.

The Tongatapu 1 constituency cases are, two in Halavave, 24 in central Kolomotu’a, two in Tongataeaapa, 65 in Sopu, six in Isileli, five in Tu’atakilangi, four in Kapeta and one case in Tufuenga, Puloka said.

Meanwhile, some local journalists believed the virus was moving quickly and widely spread in Tongatapu and Vava’u.

MP Puloka told radio FM 87.5 this morning the Parliament’s Social Committee met to update the situation.

Puloka, who is also the Chair of the Parliament’s Social Committee, said the Minister of Finance reported the strength of the government’s covid response budget was performing well.

He said if there was any issues with the budget a Parliament meeting was called.