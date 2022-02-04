Covid-19 booster shots in big demand: ‘People itching to get it’

By RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission

Vaccinators around the country are reporting a rush on Covid-19 vaccinations with an additional one million New Zealanders now eligible for a third dose.

Photo: RNZ / Angus Dreaver

The government announced a shortened three-month wait between second and third doses on Wednesday.

About 1.4 million Kiwis have already received a booster, and as of today, more than three million people over 18 are now eligible.

Pharmacies across the country told RNZ they had been swamped this morning with new bookings and walk-ins.

Cook Street Pharmacy owner Anthony Roberts said the Palmerston North business was now weighing up extending hours to meet the demand.

“We were pretty much chock-a-block for bookings even before it was brought back to three months and people were itching to get it even before they met the four-month deadline,” he said.

“We’ve had quite a few people in wanting to make bookings [since the change to three months] and I can see that getting bigger and bigger.”

There was plenty of supply of vaccine and arms willing for the shot, the pressure came on having enough vaccinators available, Robert said.

“The real bottleneck is just having the professional labour to actually deliver the vaccination,” he said.

“That’s where the bottleneck is going to come and every time there’s a change in settings there’s a spike. When Auckland went into their second lockdown our numbers just took off. When Omicron turned up our phones were absolutely running hot with people wanting to book in for boosters, or seconds, or even firsts.”

Anglesea Pharmacy in Hamilton had also seen the rush.

Owner Ian McMichael said those walking in for vaccination would have to expect longer wait times as a result of the demand, but everyone would get their turn.

“Everyone is so conscious about Omicron so they want to be vaccinated and safe and secure,” he said.

They encouraged those seeking a vaccine to be patient with vaccinators and pharmacy staff as everyone was under stress at the moment and doing their best to deliver.

“We’ll get there. It’s stressful for everybody and every vaccinator is trying to do their best, and we’re trying to get this sorted out and done and delivered so we can go back to a new normal,” Roberts said.

“We’ll do everything we can to make sure who needs it the most will get it as soon as possible.”