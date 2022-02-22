Biden announces sanctions against Russian oligarchs, banks

By 1news.co.nz and is republished with permission.

President Joe Biden announced the US was ordering heavy financial sanctions against Russian banks and oligarchs on Wednesday, declaring that Moscow had flagrantly violated international law in what he called the “beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.”

President Joe Biden speaks about Ukraine in the East Room of the White House on February 23. (Source: Associated Press)

“None of us will be fooled” by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claims about Ukraine, the US President said. And he said more sanctions could be on the way if Putin proceeds further.

Biden said he was also moving additional US troops to the Baltic states on NATO’s eastern flank bordering Russia.

The Russian president has ordered “peace keeping” troops into Donetsk and Luhansk regions. (Source: BBC)

It comes as Russian lawmakers authorised President Vladimir Putin to use military force outside the country — a move that could presage a broader attack on Ukraine after the US said an invasion was already underway there.

But it was unclear how large the deployment was, and Ukraine and its Western allies have long said Russian troops were fighting in the region, allegations that Moscow always denied.