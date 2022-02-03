147 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ on Thursday

By 1news.co.nz and is republished with permission.

There are 147 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand on Thursday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Covid-19 testing station. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

The cases are in Northland (14), Auckland (90), Waikato (15), Lakes (9), Bay of Plenty (8), Hawke’s Bay (7) and Capital and Coast (4).

Thirteen people are in hospital with the virus. No one is in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

On Wednesday, there 142 community cases were announced.

Today’s numbers come after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed Aoteroa’s border reopening dates.