Severe gale warning as Vava‘u lashed by heavy rain bringing surface flooding on roads

Heavy downpours in Tonga have caused surface flooding in the Vava’u main island where capital Neiafu is.

Photos taken at the scene showed Neiafu’s Vaipua village was affected by surface flooding.

Neiafu Town Officer Vava Lapota told Kaniva News there was heavy rain last night and it continued this morning.

It is understood high tide in parts of the main island had added to the flooding causing some small boats anchored at Puatalefusi wharf to capsize.

Severe gale and heavy rain warnings were in place for all of Tonga, with a risk of thunderstorms in some areas.

Tonga MetService issued a weather watch on Monday 3 at 1pm saying a gale warning is now in force for Vava’u, Ha’apai, Tongatapu, ‘Eua and the Niuas land areas.

“A heavy rain warning and flash flood adivsory remain in force for all of Tonga land areas”, it said.

“An active trough continues to lie slow moving over the Group. Associated clouds, strong to gale force winds, occasional rain and thunderstorms will affect the Group today, tomorrow and Wednesday”.