PM Hu‘akavameiliku corrects reports alleging prisoners escaped while being escorted during tsunami evacuation  

Prime Minister Hu’akavameiliku has corrected reports that six prisoners escaped from police custody while being moved to higher ground during the evacuation of people on January 15.

Hon. Hu’akavameiliku said the escapees were not prisoners, but detainees who police had arrested and put in custody before they were charged.

The Prime Minister, who is also the Minister of Police, told Kaniva News he was informed that these people at the Nuku’alofa prison had to be evacuated to avoid any danger from the tsunami.

The tsunami, which was triggered by the eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano, has affected more than 80 per cent of Tonga’s population of just over 100,000 people.

It has destroyed infrastructure, flattened homes, and covered most of the islands, including the main island Tongatapu, with a thick layer of volcanic ash. Four people have been confirmed dead.

Hon. Hu’akavameiliku did not respond to allegations which claimed that six out of the 13 detainees had embarked on a stealing spree after fleeing police custody.

There were also claims that the police officer who was escorting them was a new recruit who did not know how to drive the police manual vehicle. It was alleged one of these detainees was ordered to drive the police vehicle.

Hon. Hu’akavameiliku said a full report about the incident was being processed for the Acting Commissioner of Police, which he would see.

The Prime Minister was responding after the Editor of the Kakalu ‘O Tonga newspaper briefed his followers on Facebook last week about the allegations.

The claims were also shared on Facebook by 1News Pacific Correspondent Barbara Dreaver.

The Editor, ‘Ulu’alo Pō’uhila, alleged that while one of the detainees drove the police vehicle, the officer sat in the front passenger seat.

The Editor claimed six of these detainees saw the heavy traffic and long queue of vehicles on their way to Mataki’eua Height as an opportunity for them to flee the police vehicle.

He alleged the escapees entered and robbed houses of people who had fled to higher ground.