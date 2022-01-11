Man dies after altercation in Albany, police launch homicide investigation

By RNZ and is republished with permission

Police say an early morning altercation between two men has resulted in the death of a man in the Auckland suburb of Albany.

Police were called to Vinewood Drive in Albany about 1.30am today.

Waitematā CIB detective inspector Aaron Proctor said a man was found with critical injuries and died while being transported to hospital.

A second man was taken into custody at the scene and is helping police with inquiries. However, charges have not yet been laid.

The two men were known to each other, Proctor said.

He said police were in the early stages of working out the details of what happened and a scene examination was underway.

The man is yet to be formally identified.

Anyone with information about what happened can call police on 105, quoting the file number 220112/4286.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.