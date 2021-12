By RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission.

A 29-year-old woman and an 11-year-old child are still missing in the Manawatū River in Palmerston North.

The pair went underwater on Wednesday afternoon, near the end of Maxwells Line, and haven’t been seen since.

Police said the search for the missing pair was ongoing after the police dive squad joined the effort on Thursday.

The river was high on Wednesday afternoon after heavy overnight rain, but the weather on Thursday has improved.