Covid-19 update: 92 new community cases reported in New Zealand today

By RNZ.co.nz.

There are 92 new community cases of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand today.

The Ministry of Health / Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay said 80 in Auckland, two in Waikato, one in Northland, five in Bay of Plenty, one in Lakes DHB, one in Nelson-Marlborough and two in Taranaki.

There are also three cases in Taranaki who are known contacts with an established link, bringing the total number of active cases in the region to five. The cases are isolating across three separate households.

On the advice of the public health unit, Devon Intermediate School in New PLymouth is closed today after it was linked to one of the cases. Any further locations of interest will be published on the ministry’s website.

There are 79 people with Covid-19 in hospital, with four still being assessed and nine in intensive care.

On Thursday the Ministry of Health reported 172 new community cases, in Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Lakes and the Nelson/Tasman region. Three new [https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/covid-19/457076/three-new-covid-19-cases-reported-in-new-plymouth cases of Covid-19 were later revealed in New Plymouth.