Call for independent investigation into Uni of Fiji accusations

By rnz.co.nz and is republished with permission.

Claims of corruption at the University of Fiji must be investigated independently, a former Fijian academic says.

Any allegations of dishonest and fraudulent practices at a university cannot be ignored, said MP Biman Prasad, who is the National Federation Party leader and was a professor of economics at the University of the South Pacific.

“Corruption allegations of this nature at any tertiary institution is a matter of serious concern.”

A whistleblower released a four-page document to RNZ Pacific, detailing up to 10 specific allegations of corruption at the University of Fiji, including financial mismanagement and discriminatory staff appointment practices.

Professor Prasad said the fact the document was disclosed to the media indicated a lack of academic freedom in Fiji.

“Academic freedom does not necessarily mean that academics can say whatever they want to say about things outside of the university, but academic freedom also means that staff in the university should be able to raise the issues with the management with respect to any suggestion that there might be corruption or bad governance.”

He said if there was serious allegations about management, governance, finances or other issues there must be an immediate independent inquiry.

“If the issues involve the council members, then it is incumbent upon the council to appoint some independent organisation – such as a reputable accounting firm not influenced by any state apparatus within the country – to give those who are making the allegations and those the allegations are made against … a fair hearing.

“Then any governance issues is dealt with in a proper way.”

RNZ Pacific has contacted the university’s vice-chancellor Shaista Shameem to respond to the allegations. A response is expected to be provided today.