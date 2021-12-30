Bodies of Lord Ma‘afu, Fr ‘Akau‘ola finally arrive home from New Zealand

The bodies of late Deputy Prime Minister Lord Ma’afu Tukui’aulahi and Roman Catholic Priest Fr Seluini ‘Akau’ola have arrived back in Tonga from Auckland.

The initial flight schedule had a few delays due to current volcanic eruption in Tonga.

No family members in New Zealand were allowed to accompany the bodies of the deceased as part of the Covid-19 restrictions.

Lord Ma’afu’s wife Lady ‘Uluakimata Tupou was in New Zealand along with his children from his first marriage to late Princess Mata ‘O Tāone Ma’afu.

His two children with Tupou were in Tonga and they were at the airport today along with Queen Nanasipau’u as well as dignitaries including the Prime Minister and his Cabinet Ministers to welcome their father back home.

It is understood, Cardinal Paini Mafi was at the airport to receive the body of Fr ‘Akau’ola.

The Air New Zealand special flight landed at about 12.30pm. Lord Ma’afu had been receiving hospital treatment in Auckland while Fr ‘Akau’ola was treated medically in Australia. He died there on November 29 before his body was brought to Auckland on December 13.

Lord Ma’afu was the nineth to hold the chiefly Ma’afu title.

Livestream footage showed oncoming traffic stopped by the roadsides to show their respect to Lord Ma’afu’s body as the cortege left the airport and proceeded along Taufa’āhau Road.

As the procession arrived at Lord Ma’afu’s estate of Vainī his residents were seen sitting silently by the roadsides to show their last respect to their beloved noble. The livestream broadcasters described some of these mourners as being emotional and in tears.

The king’s noble will be buried at his Tokomolo estate’s Huelo Hangaitokelau royal cemetery after a state funeral at Vaiola mortuary. However, the date remains in doubt.