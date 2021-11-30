Tonga general election recount gives Tu’i’onetoa small boost

Interim Prime Minister Pōhiva Tu’i’onetoa’s lead in his constituency after the November 18 election increased by three votes after election officials recounted over 1306 votes.

The Election Supervisor updated the results on the government’s website this afternoon and Tu’i’onetoa’s previous total votes changed from 1303 to 1306 while votes for the runner-up Kapeli Lanumata was dropped by four votes.

“On Thursday 25 November 2021, the Electoral Commission received letters from candidates of 5 constituencies, seeking a recount of the results of the General Parliamentary Election for their respective constituencies”, the Election Supervisor Pita Vuki said.

“This included Siaosi Vailahi Pohiva for Tongatapu 1, ‘Akanete Lauti for Togatapu 5, Paula Piveni Piukala for Tongatapu 7, Kapelieli Militoni Lanumata for Tongatapu 10 and Tevita Lavemaau for ‘Eua 11”.

Candidates are allowed within one week from the declaration of the poll to request recounting.

“Recount of Tongatapu 1 and Tongatapu 5 commenced on Friday, 26 November 2021. The recount of ‘Eua 11 was completed on Saturday, 27 November 2021. As announced yesterday, Monday 29 November 2021, there were no changes as to the winning candidates of those three constituencies”.

The recount for Tongatapu 7 and Tongatapu 10 resumed on Monday, 29 November 2021 and the result of the recount is as follows:

TONGATAPU 7:

Taniela Vao: 33 votes

Paula Piveni Piukala: 610 votes

Sione Sangster Saulala: 810 votes

Feletiliki Teau’imo’unga Fa’otusia: 659 votes

Mele Teusivi ‘Amanaki: 80 votes

‘Emaloni Tau’akiloto Tongi: 359 votes

TONGATAPU 10:

Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa: 1306 votes

Kapelieli Militoni Lanumata: 1082 votes

Vika Taufa Kaufusi: 468 votes.

It said there were no changes to the winning candidates of those five constituencies that applied for a recount and these are the final results of the General Parliamentary Elections, 2021.