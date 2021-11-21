Murder investigation underway after man, 22, dies in Auckland

By rnz.co.nz and is republished with permission.

The death of a 22-year-old man in Auckland on Sunday afternoon has prompted police to being a homicide investigation.

In a statement, police said the man was dropped off at a Takanini medical centre about 12.45pm with critical injuries.

He was taken to Middlemore Hospital, where he died from his injuries shortly later.

Police are investigating how the man was injured and to identify who dropped him off at the medical centre.

Anyone with information that could assist police enquiries is asked to get in touch via 105.