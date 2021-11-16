Covid-19 update: 222 new community cases of Covid-19 announced

By RNZ.co.nz. Republished with permission.

There are 222 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today.

The Ministry of Health has also announced one new Covid-19-related death.

Yesterday, there were 173 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand – 163 in Auckland, seven in Waikato, two in Northland and one in Lakes District – plus one found in Wairarapa that came in too late for the day’s official tally.

The government announced yesterday that booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine will be available in a fortnight for people who got their second dose more than six months prior.

From today, no one can work in healthcare or schools if they have not had one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine unless they are exempt from the government’s mandate.