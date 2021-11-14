Covid-19 update: 207 new community cases in New Zealand today, one further death

There has been a total of 207 new community cases of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand today, with one new death at North Shore Hospital.

The new cases today include 192 cases in Auckland, seven in Waikato, two in Northland, three in Taupo, one in Rotorua and two in the Tararua district. A further Rotorua case will be included in tomorrow’s official numbers.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said a woman in her 90s died in North Shore Hospital last night. The woman had a number of underlying health conditions and had Covid-19.

“Her underlying health conditions and the state of her health meant it was not clinically appropriate for her to receive ventilator or ICU care.

“Her family was regularly updated and had the opportunity to speak with her regularly by phone. The family has been offered cultural support by the DHB.”

The Ministry said the woman was admitted on 6 November from Edmonton Meadows Care Home where there has been an outbreak with 25 cases of Covid-19 in staff and residents.

There are 90 people in hospital with the coronavirus, including one case in Whangarei and one in Dargaville. Seven are in intensive care.

Fifty of the cases in hospital are unvaccinated or not eligible.

There were also two cases reported in managed isolation today.

Four new community cases were confirmed earlier today – the two in Rotorua, with the two other cases in the Tararua district – after the announcement last night of three more positive cases in Taupo.

Of the seven new cases confirmed in the Waikato overnight, six are known contacts. Three of the cases were from Hamilton, two from Te Kuiti, one from Ōtorohanga, and one from Ngāruawāhia.

One of the two new cases in Northland being reported today is a close contact of an existing case and investigations are continuing to determine how the other case is linked to the outbreak.

There were no cases reported in Taranaki today and all of the five close contacts identified at this stage have tested negative.

“However, Public Health Officials are continuing to encourage anyone with Covid-19 related symptoms, no matter how mild, to get tested.”

There were 175 new community cases in New Zealand yesterday.

There have now been 5578 cases in the current community outbreak and 8331 cases in New Zealand since the pandemic began.

The Ministry said 26,996 vaccine doses were administered yesterday – 7149 first doses and 19,847 second doses. Ninety percent of New Zealanders have had their first dose and 81 percent are fully vaccinated.