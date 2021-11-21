Covid-19 update: 149 community cases reported in New Zealand

By RNZ.co.nz. Republished with permission.

There have been 149 community cases of Covid-19 reported in the country today, including nine outside Auckland.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said there were 83 people now in hospital – up 13 from yesterday – including five in intensive care.

Earlier today, a positive case was confirmed in Hawke’s Bay and testing is underway in the area. The person had travelled to the region from Auckland, with a travel exemption.

Yesterday there were 172 community cases reported in New Zealand, 148 of which were in Auckland.

