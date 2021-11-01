Covid-19: Long queues at Nuku‘alofa testing centres after MIQ case

People waited in line for hours to get Covid-19 vaccines at a Nuku’alofa testing site after the announcement of Tonga’s first Covid case on Friday.

Long queues could be seen at the Queen Sālote Memorial building in Nuku’alofa this morning.

Reports said the high turnout will help boost the national coverage among the eligible population to hit 86 per cent with first dose and a second dose of about 62 percent.

There were also reports of worried residents flooding shops to buy groceries and there were queues at petrol stations and also at the hospital for vaccinations on Friday.

Prime minister Pōhiva Tu’i’onetoa is expected to make an announcement today about any future lockdowns.

He said on Friday his cabinet will decide today what action to take following confirmation the Covid-19 case came in on a repatriation flight from Christchurch on Wednesday.

As Kaniva News reported earlier this morning, Tongan veteran journalist Kalafi Moala said the government appears to have failed in meeting the level of preparedness it promised the public if the Covid arrived in the kingdom.

“There is no sign of preparedness for this despite the number of previous statements assuring the public there was a plan already in place if the virus will arrive here,” Moala said.

Moala said the government needs to give people more certainty.