Video shows Chief Secretary falls to floor as onlookers restrain Prince Tu’ipelehake

A shocking video shows the moment onlookers are forced to restrain what appeared to be His Serene Prince Tu’ipelehake while the Chief Secretary and Secretary to Cabinet Edgar Cocker is seen rising from the floor.

Footage shows Cocker was standing up with the help of another man and slowly moving towards the prince who was being physically controlled by some bystanders.

Reports alleged the duo were involved in an altercation.

There were no reports of injuries.

It is believed the footage was shared online by an eyewitness.

Cocker was contacted for comment while the prince could not be reached for his side of the story.

Viewers were quick to express their concerns at what they have described as an unacceptable attitude coming from some of the top leaders of the country.

Within 10 hours since the clip was shared to Facebook it has garnered 300 shares, 90 comments and 300 reactions.

“They let down the government,” a commenter wrote on Facebook.

“That’s politics,” one wrote.

The shocking footage was uploaded to social media after the incident which is reported to have happened at one of the bars in Nuku’alofa.

Kaniva News was unable to independently confirm the authenticity of the video clip.