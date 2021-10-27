Tropical Cyclone Season: Warnings of strong wind for Tonga

A severe weather warning has been issued for Tongatapu, Ha’apai, Vava’u and ‘Eua, with strong southeasterly winds.

Met Service said a fresh to strong East to Southeasterly wind-flow prevails over the Group.

“A strong wind warning remains in force for Vava’u, Ha’apai, Tongatapu and ‘Eua land areas,” it said.

A strong wind warning and small craft advisory remain in force for all of Tonga coastal waters with East to Southeasterly winds 15-20 knots, rising up to 25 knots at times.

Moderate seas (up to 2.5 meters).

For the Niuas, there are moderate to fresh East to Southeast winds.

“Mainly fine apart from cloudy periods with showers”.

A report by Relief Web last year said the Tropical Cyclone (TC) activity expected in the 2020/21 Tropical Cyclone Season to affect Tonga is likely to be around one to two cyclones on average.

It said any tropical cyclones passing close to the country, associated active cloud and rain bands may occasionally affect Tonga with marked rainfall and possible flooding, including sea flooding of low‐lying coastal areas.

Tonga’s tropical cyclone season normally starts on November until March.