Tonga toughens coronavirus ‘measures’ for repatriated passengers after two cases detected in Chch, NZ

The government is awaiting test results of 215 Tongan repatriates who arrived from Christchurch on Wednesday night amid two positive cases of Covid-19 reported in the New Zealand city.

Both cases live together in the suburb of Bishopdale, RNZ reported.

One of the cases had permission to go to Auckland to provide childcare and tested negative before returning to Christchurch.

The second case is a truck driver who completed deliveries around the Christchurch area and some trips to North Canterbury.

Both became unwell last week and were tested two days ago.

They returned positive Covid tests on Wednesday night.

Three households with nine close contacts have been identified.

Tonga’s Ministry of Communications (MEIDECC), Paula Ma’u said they had received the report of the Christchurch Covid-19 cases after the passengers arrived in Tonga.

“The passengers were being processed according to the normal procedure at the quarantine facilities and tested for Covid-19,” Ma’u told Kaniva News this evening.

Precaution measures have been put in place while they were awaiting the tests results which are expected to be available in a day or two.

“Let’s pray for Tonga to be still safe”.

The repatriated flight arrived with seasonal workers as well as some of Tonga’s Olympic team members who got stuck in New Zealand after the Olympic Games and others.

The last repatriation flight for the year is scheduled to arrive on November 23 according to a MEIDECC statement on October 26.

Tonga is still Covid-19 free.