Only very old and sick die of COVID if vaccinated, Italian study shows

MILAN, Oct 20 (Reuters) – People vaccinated against COVID-19 are highly unlikely to die of the disease unless very old and already badly ill before getting it, a study in Italy showed on Wednesday.

The study by the national Health Institute (ISS), contained in a regular ISS report on COVID-19 deaths, shows the average age of people who died despite being vaccinated was 85. On average they had five underlying illnesses.

The average age of death among those not vaccinated was 78, with four pre-existing conditions.

Cases of heart problems, dementia and cancer were all found to be higher in the sample of deaths among those vaccinated.

The analysis, carried out from Feb. 1 to Oct. 5 this year, studied the medical records of 671 unvaccinated COVID fatalities and 171 fully vaccinated ones.

There were 38,096 COVID deaths in Italy during the period under review.

Among these, 33,620 were unvaccinated, 2,130 had received only a single-dose or were infected shortly after inoculation before antibodies had formed, and 1,440 were fully vaccinated.

Earlier this month Italy reached a target of fully vaccinating 80% of its population over the age of 12, a threshold the government had indicated as offering a significant degree of safety from the virus. read more

Despite reaching this goal, from Oct. 15 the government made COVID-19 health passes mandatory for all workers, in a test case for Europe. The move has triggered sometimes violent protests in several cities, including the capital Rome. read more

Reporting by Emilio Parodi, editing by Gavin Jones, William Maclean

——————FAKAMATALA FAKATONGA NOUNOU—————

Ko e kakai kuo huhu malu’i Koviti-19 ‘oku mā’olunga ‘aupito ‘a e faingamālie he’ikai ke nau mate kinautolu ia he mahaki’ ni tukukehe ka kuo nau fu’u motu’a pe kuo ‘i ai hanau mahaki tauhi kuo tōtu’a. ‘A ia ko e ‘avalisi e ta’u motu’a ‘e ‘ika ke nau kei matatali ‘a e Koviti’ ko e ta’u 78 pea ko e mahaki tauhi ‘e ‘ikai ke nau kei malava ta’ofia e vailasi’ ni ‘oku mu’omu’a ai ‘a e kanisā, mahaki mafu mo e loto ta’ota’omia pe dementia. Ko e ola ‘eni ‘a ha fakatotolo ‘a e va’a fakafonua ki he mo’ui’ pe national Health Institute ‘a ‘Itali. Ne kau foki ‘a ‘Itali he lekooti kovi taha he mahaki’ ni ki mu’a he te’eki ma’u ‘a e faito’o’. ‘Oku fenāpasi ‘a e fakamatala ko ‘eni mei ‘Itali’ mo e fakamatala ‘a e palōfesa ‘oku’ ne ‘analaiso ‘a e ngaahi lipooti fakafaito’o ‘a e CNN mei ‘Amelika’ Dr. Leana Wen, ‘a ia na’a’ ne pehē ‘e ia, ko e faingamālie ke fakahaofi ‘e he faito’o’ pe vekisini ki hono malu’i ‘o e Koviti’ ha taha kuo ‘osi huhu malu’i’ ‘oku tu’o 11 pe liuliunga tu’o 11 kae liunga ono ‘a e faingamalie ke ‘oua na’a lava e vailasi ‘o hū ki ha sino ‘o ha taha kuo ‘osi huhu malu’i. Taimi tatau ko kinautolu kuo nau ‘osi foua ‘a e mahaki’ ni pea nau hao mo’ui mai’ ‘a ia ko e kakai ‘eni ne te’eki huhu ka ne nau sino mo’ui lelei pē. Ne nau kole mai ki he kakai’ ke nau ō huhu he kuo nau a’u tonu pea ne te’eki ke nau fetaulaki mo ha faingata’a pehē fau ki mu’a tautefito ki he felangaaki lahi pea mo e faingata’a fau ‘enau mānava lahi e taimi ia kuo fakatautu’u ‘o nau pehē te nau mate kae mālō hono tokoni’i ‘aki kinautolu ‘a e mīsini mānava kasa’ lava ai ke nau toe mānava. Pea ko ‘enau ake’ pe ‘ikai toe tatali kae hangatonu leva ‘o huhu malu’i.