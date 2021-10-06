Man in hospital with four gunshot wounds, four arrested

By RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission.

Four people have been arrested after a man with four gunshot wounds turned up at Southland Hospital.

Photo: 123rf.com

The 19-year-old man arrived at the hospital on Saturday evening and has had surgery.

Invercargill police said the arrests followed a series of search warrants this week.

A woman and a man, aged 26 and 21, have been charged with firearms offences while another man, 36, is facing firearms and drug charges.

All three are due to appear in court today.

Another man, 25, charged with possession of ammunition, resisting police and assaulting police has been remanded in custody until next week.