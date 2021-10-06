Live Covid-19 updates on Auckland’s first day of loosened level 3 restrictions

Dr Caroline McElnay has reported the death of a Covid-19 patient at Middlemore Hospital.

At today’s briefing, where 39 community cases were reported, Dr McElnay said there are 32 people in hospital with Covid-19, including seven in intensive care.

Dr McElnay said she did not have details regarding the death of the person.

“There are conversations happening with the family and we have to respect the family’s wishes, they are obviously grieving. When we are able to release information we will.”

Meanwhile, Kāwhia Community Board chair Dave Walsh has confirmed a Covid-19 positive case in the coastal King Country settlement.

Kāwhia, south of Raglan, is not part of the alert level 3 lockdown which covers Raglan and Hamilton.