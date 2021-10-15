Covid-19 update: 65 new community cases in NZ today

By RNZ.co.nz. Republished with permission.

There are 65 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today.

There was no media conference today. In a statement, the Health Ministry said 34 of these cases are linked, 10 are household contacts, and 31 remain unlinked with investigations continuing.

There were 71 new cases in the community yesterday.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Health said a second test for Covid-19 in Te Awamutu’s wastewater returned a positive result.

The sample was taken on Wednesday, after detection of Covid-19 in wastewater on Tuesday.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield told Morning Report those who contracted Covid-19 despite being fully vaccinated were likely to require shorter periods in isolation.

Vaccinated people appeared to be infectious for a shorter period of time, he said.