Covid-19 update: 143 new community cases in New Zealand today

There are 143 new community cases today – 135 in Auckland, six in Waikato and two in Northland.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said 73 cases are still to be linked.

There were no cases detected at the border today.

Record case count on Saturday

The highest national daily count for new Covid-19 cases in the pandemic was reported yesterday, with 160 community cases.

Of those, 151 cases were found in Auckland (including eight at Edmonton Meadows retirement village), seven in Waikato and one each in Canterbury and Northland.

A man infected with Covid-19 was yesterday reported to have broken out of an Ellerslie MIQ hotel in Auckland, but was caught by police less than half and hour later and has been arrested.

And a public health expert said the rising case numbers could be the result of people who were contacts or had symptoms not getting tested.

