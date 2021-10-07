Auckland businessman pursuing Lord Fulivai for another half million over tuna project

Auckland businessman Chris Barrett is pursuing Lord Fulivai and his Seattle-based cousin Michael Thomson for $550,000 for their work on a yellow fin tuna project.

The project was intended to establish open water fish farms off Lord Fulivai’s estate of Hunga Island, Vava’u through a company called Horizon Deep International.

Documents seen by Kaniva News show that Lord Fulivai was sent a bill for US$340,200 through Pacific Consultants and Construction Ltd on August 31 last year.

The bill included consultation services, preparation of documents for investors and loans and financial advances for Lord and Lady Fulivai. The latter came to more than US$30,000.

Barrett told Kaniva News yesterday that Lord Fulivai had ignored demands for payment and he would be pursuing repayment.

The documentation for investors said the demand for Yellowfin Tuna was increasing while the naturally occurring availability was declining.

As a result of the increasing demand and commercial fishing the Yellowfin Tuna population had declined in the wild. The specific environmental need, for breeding the fish had prevented any success in aquaculture.

It said the solution was to establish a breeding hatchery and nursery and an open ocean farming program for Yellowfin in the waterways off Hunga Island.

The Vava’u group would provide a central location for distribution to world markets.

The proposal said the Yellowfin project would bring power, clean water and a wharf to Hunga.

The project would provide permanent and temporary employment with the infrastructure project and the aquaculture operations.

The project would eventually lead to main street business development, residential and agricultural land development. Expanding Vava’u airport would increase tourism and provide greater accessibility for residents.

Earlier this week we revealed that the High Court in Auckland has ordered Lord Fulivai and his wife to repay Barrett $253,370.60.

The court found that the couple had promised Barrett they could provide him with a 99- year lease on land on Pangaimotu in Vava’u as long as he gave them money to pay off people occupying the land.

Barrett said he did not receive any lease and the defendants were therefore in breach of the agreement.

The couple also took loans from Barrett.

FAKAMATALA FAKATONGA

‘E ngali toe fai ha ngāue makehe fakalao kia Looti Fulivai ‘i Nu’u Sila’ ni ‘i hano mo’ua fo’ou ‘eni ‘ova he vaeua miliona’ ki he kautaha Nu’u Sila ‘a e tangata pisinisi ko Chris Barret. Ko e mo’ua ‘eni ‘o Looti Fulivai fe’unga mo e Nima Kilu Nima Mano ‘a ia kuo ‘osi totonu ke ne totongi ka ‘oku kalo ia fakataha mo hono kāsini ko Michael Thomson nofo ‘Amelika. Ko e fakamole ‘eni ki ha polōseki ke faama’i ‘a e tuna ‘i Hunga, Vava’u e he kautaha ne sea ai ‘a Fulivai ko e Horizon Deep. Ne ‘oatu ai he tohi mo’ua mei a Barret ki he ngāue na’a’ ne fai ma’a e kautaha ‘a Fulivai ko ‘eni hangē ko hono fakahoko e ngaahi ngāue fale’i ko e teuteu e ngaahi me’a fakapepa ma’a e kau ‘inivesitoa’ pea kau ai pe mo e kole pa’anga ‘a Fulivai mo hono uaifi’. Ko e mo’ua kehe ‘eni ia mei he mo’ua ua kilu tupu kuo ‘osi mo’ua ai ‘a Fulivai he fakamaau’anga ‘i Nu’u Sila’ ni tu’unga he’ene lohiaki’i ‘a Barrett ke lisi ange ha kelekele ‘i Pangaimotu ka ne ‘ikai hoko ia. Kuo ‘osi tu’utu’uni ke ne totongi fakafoki ‘a e mo’ua ko ia’. Taimi tatau fakahā ‘e Barrett ki he Kaniva’ kuo ‘osi tu’u mateuteu ‘ene kau loea mo e kau ‘eke mo’ua ‘i Nu’u Sila’ ni mo Tonga ke puke e koloa mo e kelekele kotoa ‘a e nōpele’ ni ka ‘ikai ke ne totongi leva hono mo’ua’. Vakai ki he Kaniva’ mo e talanoa’ ni he fakatoulea’.