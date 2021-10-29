29 new cases in the community today, including five in Waikato

By RNZ.co.nz

There are 29 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today, including five in Waikato, the Ministry of Health has reported.

Seven of the new cases in Auckland are yet to be linked to earlier cases, all of the Waikato cases are linked.

Yesterday, the death of a 57-year-old man from Covid-19 was reported, along with [https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/453017/covid-19-update-39-new-cases-in-the-community-including-nine-in-waikato 39 new cases in the community. Nine of those were in Waikato.

There have now been 22 cases in Waikato in the current outbreak.

One previous community case has been reclassified as under investigation, bringing the total cases in the outbreak to 1448.

There were also two cases detected in MIQ reported today.

There are 10 active subclusters in Auckland, down from 12 yesterday. Two are now classified as dormant after not having had an active case outside household contact in 14 days.

