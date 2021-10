A 22-year-old man was found dead earlier last in a suspected case of suicide.

The police reportedly found the body at a home in Houma, Tongatapu on Tuesday, October 19.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Tevita Vailea said today, an inquest has confirmed the death as such, the Matangi Tonga Online reported.

“When Police arrived at the scene, after receiving a report of the incident, the young man had already passed away, he said.

No other details was released”.