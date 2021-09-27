Two Tongan brothers shot, killed in Oakland, US

Police are investigating after two Tongan men were fatally shot early Sunday morning near Oakland’s Laurel District.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 1:55 a.m. to the 3700 block of High Street, according to a release from Oakland police, Oakland media reported.

The brothers’ family have shared the sad news to Facebook this morning.

They have been identified as ‘Atiai and Suiti Mēsui.

The two men, ages 21 and 26, were found with gunshot wounds and officers provided aid to the victims until emergency crews arrived.

Both men died at the scene, police said.