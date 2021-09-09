Over TOP$22,300 crowdfunded for Tongan man attacked after ‘begging’ for money in Australia

A funding campaign has raised more than TOP$22,300 (NZ$14,000) within 24 hours to help a Tongan man who was allegedly assaulted after asking for money in Australia.

His mother has also received donations in cash and food in Tonga after the incident.

Siaki Tome was subjected to what appears to be an unprovoked attack on Monday night.

Sini Piu claimed Tome approached him asking for works. It has been claimed the incident occurred after Tome had asked Piu for money to be paid in advance from his pay.

Unconfirmed reports said Tome was after an unpaid wage from Piu.

Piu was overheard in a livestream video clip talking to Tome about the money.

The livestream video, which was seen by Kaniva News, came to an abrupt halt after what appeared to be an altercation while someone was trying to break it up.

An apology

Piu later posted an apology to Facebook and attempted to clarify the situation. He claimed he was trying to stop a friend from allegedly attacking Tome. Piu said he and Tome were having fun and he had given him some money.

Footage of the alleged attack spread rapidly online, where Tome has received an outpouring of support.

A GoFundMe fundraising page was set up by Stenley Schulz, to help get Tome back on his feet.

At time of writing, 280 people had donated money, and the page had been shared 3,100 times on Facebook with 354 followers.

Within 24hours, the page had received more than NZ$14,000, accompanied with heartfelt sentiments from the Tongan community and beyond.

One supporter wrote that while he didn’t know Tome they wished their small donation can help.

“No human is supposed to be treated the way you have been,” they wrote.

Others sent condolences to him and his mother who is in Tonga.

“We support you and hope you find justice and new hope for a better future.”

Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly reported Sini Piu’s name as Sinipiu Taumālolo.