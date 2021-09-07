NZ and Tonga police investigate drugs allegedly found in shipping container : PM Tu‘i‘onetoa

Tonga and New Zealand polices are investigation after what appeared to be illicit drugs discovered in a shipping container from Tonga in Auckland.

Prime Minister Pōhiva Tu’i’onetoa has confirmed the investigation this afternoon during a government sponsored livestream show released by FM 87.5 Broadcomm.

The Prime Minister was responding after he was asked to clarify the allegations regarding the drugs.

“It has been alleged the drugs were imported from Tonga but let’s leave that to police to work together with New Zealand Police to confirm it,” Tu’i’onetoa said in Tongan.

Reports on social media since last week claimed the New Zealand Customs and Police siezed the alleged drugs after the container arrived at the Ports of Auckland recently.

Kaniva News contacted New Zealand Customs Department.

The drugs allegations came after an estimated 14kgs of cocaine washed up on beaches in Vava’u.

Tongan police seized the haul and an ongoing investigation has seen 21 people charged so far including three foreigners.

The recent arrests included a 49-year-old man and his 23-year-old wife from Ta’anea, Vava’u on August 23.

The couple are in police custody charged with engaging with others in the supply of illicit drugs.