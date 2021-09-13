Covid-19 updates on 13 Sep – everything you need to know

By RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission.

Auckland District Health Board will only be allowing patient visits on compassionate grounds, after a nurses union launched legal action challenging its policy around visitors.

Auckland will stay in Covid-19 alert level 4 until 11.59pm next Tuesday, when cabinet has made an in principle decision that Tāmaki Makaurau will then move to alert level 3.

From 7am on Tuesday morning, visits to Auckland Hospital will be restricted to compassionate grounds.

This follows the New Zealand Nurses Organisation taking legal action against the health board to tighten up its visitor policy to match Counties Manukau and Waitematā DHBs.

Previously, Auckland Hospital patients were allowed to nominate two visitors, one of whom could visit on any one day.