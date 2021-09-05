Covid-19 update: 20 new community cases reported in New Zealand today

By RNZ.co.nz. Republished with permission

There were 20 new community cases of Covid-19 reported today, according to the Ministry of Health.

Speaking at today’s government briefing, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said 79 people had now and the total number of active cases had dropped to 722.

There were also 20 new community cases – and one death – reported yesterday, while 28 new cases were reported on Friday.

Dr Bloomfield said the fall in numbers showed the lockdown was slowing the spread of the virus

All of the new cases reported today are in Auckland.

Dr Bloomfield said 38 people are in Auckland hospitals. Six of of them in ICU or HDU and four are being ventilated.

“Our thoughts remain with these individuals who are unwell and indeed with their families in what is a stressful time.”

Bloomfield expressed condolences to the family of the woman who died and endorsed their message – “this is real”.

He said there were 38,120 individuals in the contact tracing system. This is 1 in 130 New Zealanders, which shows the precautionary approach to outbreak.

