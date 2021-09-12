Covid-19 update: 20 new community cases reported in New Zealand today

By RNZ.co.nz. Republished with permission

The number of new community cases in New Zealand has dropped back to 20 cases today.

Speaking at today’s media update, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said all the new cases were in Auckland.

The total number of cases in the current community outbreak is 922.

There were also three new cases in managed isolation.

Eighteen people are in hospital. Four are in ICU.

Dr Bloomfield said no staff or patients have returned a positive test following the three community cases announced last night.

The person who tested positive at Middlemore Hospital last weekend has nine other family members who have tested positive, providing a clear link to the wider outbreak, Dr Bloomfield said.

“I just want to emphasise the importance of anyone who needs care for any reason to seek that care,” Dr Bloomfield said. “I want to reassure people that our hospitals are safe.”

Dr Bloomfield said the total number of unlinked cases in the outbreak is 34, with eight of those among today’s cases.

There are 16 subclusters in the current outbreak, and seven are considered contained. Six are contained among family and household transmission. Of yesterday’s 23 cases, 11 are household contacts of other cases.

Yesterday there were 23 new cases of Covid-19 reported in the community in New Zealand, more than double the amount reported on Friday when 11 cases were reported.

Cabinet is meeting tomorrow to consider any changes to alert levels with Auckland currently at alert level 4 until 11.59pm on Tuesday and the rest of New Zealand at alert level 2.

The Ministry of Health issued a statement last night stating that three people who presented to Middlemore Hospital this week have tested positive for Covid-19. Those cases follow two other cases that were connected to the hospital in recent days.