Covid-19 update: 15 new community cases reported in New Zealand today

By RNZ.co.nz. Republished with permission

There are 15 new community cases of Covid-19 in the country today, Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has revealed.

Speaking at today’s media conference, Dr Bloomfield said there were now 855 cases in the current community outbreak and 218 cases were deemed to have recovered.

There were 21 new cases reported yesterday, and 20 on three days in a row before that.

There are 37 cases are in hospital, six in ICU and four are on ventilators.

There was also one Covid-19 case to report in a recent returnee today.

Ongoing investigations by Auckland Regional Public Health has resulted in a total number of unlinked cases to 25, an increase of one from yesterday, Dr Bloomfield says.

Only two of today’s new cases are yet to be linked. He said investigations into those unlinked cases were continuing and he expected those numbers to fall.

Analysis of yesterday’s 20 cases shows that 19 were contacts of known cases and of those 15 were household contacts already isolating and not active in the community, Bloomfield said.

Five people yesterday were potentially infected in the community with 127 exposure events – over half were related to central workplaces.

On contact tracing, slightly more than 38,000 individuals are in the system still, Bloomfield said. About 87 percent of them have had a test.

Yesterday, there were 13,230 swaps processed around the country – 8566 were taken across metro Auckland.