Assault charges against All Black Shannon Frizell dismissed after police diversion

By RNZ.co.nz. Republished with permission

Three charges of assault against All Black Shannon Frizell have been dismissed after the 27-year-old completed police diversion.

His case was called in the Dunedin District Court this morning, though he was excused from appearing.

The charges relate to an incident in a Dunedin bar in May, where he was accused of assaulting a woman and her partner.

A police spokesperson confirmed the charges were withdrawn after Frizell completed diversion.

Police also confirmed he was not required to meet with the victims.