Travellers from Queensland warned after snap lockdown

By RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission

In response to a three-day snap lockdown declared for Southeast Queensland, The Ministry of Health says anyone who has travelled back to New Zealand since Monday 26 July should carefully check locations of interest on the Queensland Health website.

In a statement, the Ministry said returnees should also remain vigilant for any possible Covid-19 symptoms.

The quarantine travel bubble from all of Australia was halted on 23 July for eight weeks, in response to the spread of the Delta variant. However, managed return flights have been arriving, for those able to provide a negative Covid-19.

“If you’ve returned on one of those managed return flights since Monday and have been at a location of interest at the relevant time, you should immediately isolate at home or appropriate accommodation, and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing,” said Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield in a statement.

However, he warned everyone who was on those returning flights should be cautious and report symptoms, regardless of whether they had been at any of the listed locations or not.

“Our contact tracing teams are working to identify travellers on flights who have returned from Queensland since Monday and all will be contacted by emails this weekend.”

Parts of Queensland went into the sudden lockdown at 4pm their time, after six new cases of the Delta strain were reported, all locally acquired.

All of the cases have been traced back to a high school student from Brisbane’s inner- west.

Anyone who may have been at any locations of interest listed by the state’s health authority, or who may have been in contact with anyone who has tested positive, is urged to isolate.