Taufoou Lamipeti to reappear in a court in Australia facing attempted murder charges

A Tongan man appeared in court in Queensland charged with attempted murder following stabbings in Stanthorpe.

The 21-year-old Ta’ufo’ou Lamipeti got into an altercation with the two men before stabbing them with an undisclosed object at a Wallangarra Road home in March.

The alleged victims, aged 21 and 30, were transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital with serious back and chest injuries, the Herald Sun reported.

They were later reported to be in a serious but stable condition.

Lamipeti was taken into custody a short time later.

He was charged with one count each of attempted murder, acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, and common assault.

Defence lawyer Clare Hine told the Warwick Magistrates Court she was still waiting on final pieces of evidence from the prosecution, including DNA from the alleged weapon and medical reports for the alleged victims.

Mr Lamipeti will remain in custody until his next court date which was last week August 25.

