Suhayra Aden, accused of having ties to ISIS, arrives in New Zealand

When asked today, Ardern said she would not comment publicly on the specific case, but said they have “planned for it, we’re ready for it and we’re keeping in mind there are children involved”.

“Whilst we have obligations, given this individual is a New Zealand citizen and the status of their children, we have still undertaken all the usual steps you would expect us to take to keep New Zealanders safe.

“We are using all the levers we have to make sure that we’ve done everything we can to keep people safe.”

Police confirmed in July an investigation was underway but would not comment further on the situation.

Aden and her two children would have to undergo the mandatory two week period MIQ stay on return.

Aden moved from New Zealand to Australia at age six, where she also became a citizen. She then left on her Australian passport and travelled to Syria in 2014.

In February, the situation developed into a high profile spat with Australia after it was discovered the country scrapped her once dual citizenship, leaving her with sole New Zealand citizenship.