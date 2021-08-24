Nine students at AUT test positive for Covid-19

By RNZ.co.nz. Republished with permission

In information posted on the Auckland University of Technology website, it says one of the cases was not on campus while infectious and it was awaiting further information on three.

AUT says it is working with public health authorities to identify locations of interest on campus and close contacts are being contacted directly.

There are locations of interest across the city and North Shore campus, across a number of different days and times.

Level 3 Library AUT City Campus:

10 August 10.45am – 7pm

11 August 10:15am – 2.45pm

13 August 11am – 2.30pm, 4.45pm – 5.05pm

16 August 10.15am – 5pm

17 August 10.45 am – 7.15pm

Room 416 WZ Building AUT City Campus: 11 August 3pm – 5.30pm

People present at the mentioned locations are asked to isolate at home for 14 days from date of last exposure. Test immediately, and on days 5 and 12 after last exposure. Call Healthline for what to do next.

Separately, The University of Auckland says it is not aware of any more of its students testing positive for the virus.

A student at one of the university’s halls of residence tested positive and anyone in the Whitaker and Waipārūrū Halls was told to isolate and get tested.

The university says pop-up testing centres there over the weekend have now been removed.

It understands all students were tested and so far they have not been advised of any more cases.

Meanwhile, there are 41 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today, a day after the country’s lockdown was extended.

New Zealand is staying in alert level 4 lockdown until at least midnight on Friday, and Auckland until at least midnight on Tuesday.